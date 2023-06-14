Speech by Texas Liberation Collective founder, Ice Immortal Askari Addresses the President & Juneteenth celebrators

Prisoners in Texas? Picture along with. Capital SC, AZ, AR, Ms. still provide FREE LABOR.

The Juneteenth Situation.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This speech has been shortened for this press release. To read the full speech, please visit https://www.justiceforjeromedevonniwilson.org/what-to-the-slave-is-juneteenth/

WHAT TO THE SLAVE IS JUNETEENTH?

The Immortal Askari, Founder

The Texas Liberation Collective

June 2022

In recent years, What is referred to as the “Exception Clause” to the 13th Amendment have garnered mounting attention from both human right and criminal justice reform advocate.

The clause in Section 1 of the 13th Amendment clearly states that "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for a crime where of the party shall have been duly convicted, Shall exist within the United States…”

Movements such as #Amendthe13th and #endtheexception have been calling for Congress to put an end to the clause that they say give incentives to the state for felony convictions. Director and activist Ava Duvernay even filmed a documentary called “13” to bring awareness to what some call ” the Slavery loophole” that makes it legal.

The speech, "”What to the slave is Juneteenth?” was recorded over a Texas prison phone in response to President Biden signing into existence national recognition of the Juneteenth holiday which acknowledge June 19 1865 as the day of the word finally reaching Galveston Island Texas informing slaves that they had been freed.

In a statement about The White House Juneteenth Celebration Ice Immortal Askari said, “one of our biggest hurdles is that the politicians, Celebrities with platform, and the media have been compromised. Why else would they be at the White House celebrating while we are still enslaved? Oppressors need WE THE PEOPLE to be confused to where we think that the facts are just our views, but their narratives are supposed to be our truth. No, Slavery is still alive, and we need to make Juneteenth real, but they don't want the real story out”.

This speech was written in the spirit of Frederick Douglass’s speech delivered on July 5th 1852 when asked to speak at the Independence Day commemoration. His speech was called “What to the slave is the 4th of July?”

In his speech, Douglas posed the question and then answered it: “What to the American slave is your 4th of July? I answer, a day that reveals to him more than all other days of the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim."

Both audio and text versions of the speech “What To the slave is Juneteenth?’ is available on website.

