St. Albans Barracks / Larceny, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23A2002601                                

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 9th 2023 at 1020 Hours

TOWN: Fairfax

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Champaine 

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Sherman Adams

AGE: 90

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 9th 2023 at 1020 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a series of numerous thefts that had occurred at 2712 Main Street in the town of Fairfax. This location is also known as Adams Quick Stop. The complainant advised a female, later identified as Kelly Champaine, had stolen food, cash, and cigarettes from the store on multiple occasions. Investigation revealed, Champaine had also stolen a series of checks and a credit card belonging to the store’s owner, who was identified as Sherman Adams. Additionally, it was found Champaine had used the stolen credit card on several occasions without being given permission to do so from Adams. Ultimately, Champaine was located on May 13th 2023 at 1550 hours in the town of St. Albans and was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on June 27th 2023 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: June 27th 2023 at 0830 Hours                  

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

St. Albans Barracks / Larceny, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Possession of Stolen Property

