TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in McNairy County

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight Sunday in McNairy County.

Preliminary information indicates that just before midnight, an officer with the Selmer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle observed speeding along Highway 64. When the driver of the vehicle pulled over, a passenger got out and ran. With assistance from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer officers later located the man hiding in a residential area along County Club Lane. According to reports from the scene, the man fired shots at a Selmer officer, injuring the officer. A McNairy County deputy returned fire, striking the man. He was transported to a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi, where he later died. The Selmer officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.