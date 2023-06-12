100, 000 km run, in pursuit of reviving travel on foot
An ultramarathon runner Mr. Wataru Iino started “Trans Atlas Running”, connecting the world through running across five continents.PRUDHOE BAY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Wataru Iino, an ultramarathon runners embarked on the "Trans Atlas Running" journey, running across the five continents of the world, starting from June 7th. The total distance is approximately 100,000 km (Approx. 62 000 miles, equivalent to two and a half laps around the Earth), and the estimated duration is 7 to 8 years.
The first leg of "Trans Atlas Running" will begin with a transcontinental run across North America, covering approximately 14,000 km (Approx. 62 000 miles) from
The first leg of "Trans Atlas Running" will begin with a transcontinental run across North America, covering approximately 14,000 km from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska to the Panama Canal. The route will include iconic landmarks such as the Dalton Highway which cuts through the Alaskan tundra, and the Pacific Crest Trail which is popular for hikers. The anticipated arrival at the Panama Canal is scheduled for February 2024.
Mr. Wataru Iino has divided the North American transcontinental route into three stages. Each schedule is as following:
1st Stage: June to August - Prudhoe Bay to Vancouver, covering 4,200 km. (Approx. 4,200 miles)
2nd Stage: September to November - Vancouver to San Diego, covering 5,000 km. (Approx. 3,100 miles)
3rd Stage: December to February - San Diego to the Panama Canal, covering 4,400 km.(Approx. 2,700 miles)
<About Trans Atlas Running>
The significance behind athlete Mr. Iino's project of running across five continents on foot, Trans Atlas Running, is the revival of "travel on foot." Nowadays, we can go anywhere by using means of transportation such as airplanes, trains, and cars. However, the scenery we see becomes just a series of points. It is convenient, but have we overlooked or forgotten something between those points? The views that we skip over by flying or driving, the scenery seen from the middle of a mountain, and most importantly, the encounters with the people living there. He wants to connect the world through the original form of journey through, "travel on foot”. He wants to share the landscapes and the encounters experienced during his "travel on foot” with the world.
Mr. Iino expresses his desire to take on an adventure that nobody else can, challenge the limits of human capability, and show various people the landscapes he has witnessed by running on foot.
Even during challenging times, Mr. Iino continues to run with a smile. He shares the scenery he sees, the events he experiences, and people he meets along the way with his smiling face. Through sharing his experiences with those who watch, he can connect with them and make them smile. As his travel progresses, the circle of sharing and supports to him will expand, eventually get everyone in the world involved. Through Mr. Iino's running, people all over the world will come together as one. That is what “Trans Atlas Running” is about.
His project is supported and sponsored by Lucent Co., Ltd. (Head office: Kashiwa City, Chiba; Representative Managing Director: Yoshihiro Nakano, hereinafter referred to as "Lucent") .
Profile of Mr. Wataru Iino:
An ultra runner who continues to take on extreme long-distance running challenges on a global stage. Uniquely, he started running after he became a full working adult. While working as an automotive design engineer in Germany, he began training seriously and discovered the joy of running in nature, which led him to pursue the path of an athlete. He has achieved remarkable results, with a focus on overseas ultramarathon races, and has experienced numerous world records. He is a prominent athlete representing Japan, attracting attention from various media outlets.
Wataru Iino Official Website: https://tabirun.run/world/
YouTube Channel Wataru Iino Smile Running Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGH1fKzgFMFm-XyXvmp-3Vg
Official Instagram https://www.instagram.com/wataruiino_official/
Official Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wataruiino.official
Website for "Nihon Tabi Run" (a joint project between athlete Iino Wataru and Lucent) https://tabirun.run/
【Recent Major Achievements】
2022:
• Kumagawa Revival Trail (172km, Kumamoto): 2nd place
• ULTRA-Trail Mt. FUJI 2022 (165km, Yamanashi): 9th place
• Shiga Round Trail (438km, Shiga): 3rd place
• Shikoku Pilgrimage Tabi Run: 1278.8km, 223 hours 01 minutes 37 seconds, FKT
• DEEP JAPAN ULTRA100 (165km, Niigata): 1st place
• Eiger Ultra Trail (250km, Switzerland): 2nd place in mixed-gender, 5th place overall
• Crossing Switzerland Ultra Trail (390km, Switzerland): 1st place
• Swiss Peaks (360km, Switzerland): 2nd place
2023:
• Silver Moon Race (100 miles, United States): 1st place
• Antelope Canyon Ultra Marathons (100 miles, United States): 1st place
• Pistol Ultra Run (100 miles, United States): 3rd place
• Baffalo Run Adventures (100 miles, United States): 1st place
• Endurance Hunter 100 (100 miles, United States): 2nd place
【Media Appearances】
NHK "Great Race", "Good! Sports", as well as numerous magazines and newspapers.
<Supports from Lucent>
Lucent provide the following supports for Mr. Iino's challenge.
◆ Crowdfunding
To secure the necessary funds for his project, we are conducting crowdfunding campaigns. Crowdfunding will be carried out for each stage.
1st Stage Crowdfunding in Japan. https://kibidango.com/2336
◆ Providing sportswear from the adult-oriented sports brand
We offer two types of sportswear: the "Super Lightweight T-shirt," which is lightweight and quick-drying, and the "Mesh T-shirt" with a mesh back side. These T-shirts are designed not to stick to the skin and quickly dry moisture, ensuring that the athlete's performance is not compromised even during long-distance races.
◆ Providing the "Douchuu - Saryou" series of sports nutrition
We offer the "Matcha Candy" containing essential amino acids, the "Genmai Candy" which serves as a source of salt replenishment, and the "Yuzu Candy" with added citric acid to support athletes during their long-distance runs.
◆ Social media updates
We will share updates and information from the field through our official Instagram （https://www.instagram.com/wataruiino_official/）, Facebook, YouTube, and other channels
<Company overview>
Company name: Lucent Co., Ltd.
Company address: 348. Toyofuta, Kashiwa-city, Chiba, 277-8556 JAPAN
Representative: Yoshihiro Nakano, Managing Director
Muneo Tashiro
Lucent Co.,Ltd
+81 90-4020-7760
wataruiinoofficial@lucent-corp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other