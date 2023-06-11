Surf Tourism and the Pink-nose Revolution Continues in Papua New Guinea

The Surfing Association of Papua New Guinea (SAPNG) has emerged as a leading force in sustainability and social empowerment within the surfing industry. As the sport continues to gain popularity in PNG, SAPNG has positioned itself as a catalyst for change, actively advocating against gender-based violence, promoting community development, and fostering environmental conservation efforts.

Under the visionary leadership of SAPNG, the Pink-Nose Revolution education program has become a powerful tool in combatting gender-based violence in surf communities. By raising awareness, challenging stereotypes, and encouraging the participation of local women and young girls in surfing, SAPNG is breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive surf culture.

This pioneering initiative not only empowers women but also nurtures a conscious local community that recognizes the importance of their environment and responsibilities towards each other.

In February SAPNG partnered with the US Embassy in Papua New Guinea’s Sports Envoy Program to bring renowned American surfers, Kellen Lovell, Maluhia Kinimaka, and Alison Teal, to the shores of Papua New Guinea. These esteemed athletes led community awareness workshops in Lido village, located in the Sandaun Province.

The workshops were aimed to educate the local community on gender-based violence and sustainable surfing practices.

Recognizing the impact of surf tourism on local communities and the marine environment, SAPNG implemented a comprehensive Surf Management Plan (SMP) across registered surf locations in Papua New Guinea. This innovative plan not only supports the growth of surf clubs and the sport itself but also generates sustainable income streams for the communities responsible for reef conservation.

The SMP initiatives championed by SAPNG encompass several critical aspects, including the recognition of traditional rights, the promotion of community development initiatives, fostering positive community relations, implementing of sustainable quotas to prevent overcrowding, and raising awareness about marine conservation.

The combined efforts of the Surfing Association of Papua New Guinea, the US Embassy, and the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority have led to tangible benefits for the local surf communities. Through empowerment programs, advocacy, and sustainable practices, SAPNG has created a more responsible and conscious surf traveler. The local communities have actively embraced their roles as custodians of their environment, contributing to the preservation of the marine ecosystem.

Source: Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNG TPA)

Photo Credits: Surfing Association of Papua New Guinea