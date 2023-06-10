Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:55 pm, MPD officers were notified of an adult female shooting victim who was driven to the Seventh District Police Station. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives’ investigation revealed the offense occurred in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.