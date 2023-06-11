Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of PRTK, CIR, REUN, and FATE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRTK to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S for $2.15 per share in cash, plus a CVR of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRA net sales.

If you are a PRTK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIR to investment funds managed by KKR for $49.00 per share in cash.

Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REUN to affiliates of MPM BioImpact for $1.12 per share in cash.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain of the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement’s on Fate’s long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

