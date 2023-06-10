Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 7th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspects took property from the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was located at a local hospital receiving treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.