Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,905 in the last 365 days.

Lihue Airport public parking lot full (6/10)

Posted on Jun 10, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

Lihue – Lihue Airport public parking lot is full as of 10:35 am. A one-out-one-in policy is in place. Advised to get dropped off if heading to Lihue Airport. The Hawaii Department of Transportation will update our social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.

###

You just read:

Lihue Airport public parking lot full (6/10)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more