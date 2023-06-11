Mipham Shedra Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Center Presents: A Day of Sacred Dance and Prayer with Lunch and Fundraiser
We feel immensely privileged to have Tseyang Dronma share her deep knowledge of Lingdro with our Community, Her insights will deepen our connection to the spiritual values of Tibetan Buddhism”BOULDER, CO, USA, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mipham Shedra Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Center Presents a Day of Sacred Dance, and Prayer with Vegetarian Lunch. This day will also act as a fundraiser for the Mipham Shedra Temple Project concluding with a Lingdro Dance Performance. Join us on this auspicious day to support the temple, dispel war and violence, and bring World Peace.
Denver, CO, June 8, 2023 - Mipham Shedra Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Center warmly welcomes the Colorado community to join in an immersive day of spiritual and cultural appreciation and a fundraiser for the Mipham Shedra Temple Project. Facilitated by the distinguished Tibetan Buddhist teacher, Lhoppon Rechung Rinpoche, this event offers an array of enriching experiences, anchored by the sacred Lingdro dance of Tibetan Buddhism. Join us on this auspicious day to support the temple, dispel war and violence, and bring World Peace. By donating $20, you secure your spot at our event, with the contribution covering lunch and venue costs. For those unable to join in person, we welcome you to attend through Zoom, free of charge. Please consider additional donations to Mipham Shedra, available via our website, or during the event.
The Lingdro Dance traces back to its inception by the 19-Century Buddhist master, Jamgon Mipham Rinpoche (1846-1912), who revealed this dance as a terma, or treasure. It is a profound representation of the Tibetan Buddhist heritage. The Mipham Shedra dancers will be led by Semo Tseyang Dronma, a lineage holder of the Lingdro dance. Tseyang La as she is reverently called, is a direct descendant of Mukpodong Norsang, the esteemed Lingdro lineage holder. She authored the history of Lingdro Dance in Tibetan, published by the Amnye Machen Institute, under the direction of HH 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Orgyen Trinley Dorje.
Tseyang La will graciously guide the Mipham Shedra dancers through this spiritual art form, offering a deep connection to our ancestral traditions.
Born in Odisha and raised in Nepal, Tseyang La brings a rich personal journey that beautifully complements her teachings. Having undertaken a three-year retreat under Kyabje Chatral Sangye Dorje Rinpoche, and received empowerments from several esteemed masters.
Here’s a look at the day’s program:
-Doors open at 10:00am
-an Optional Prayer ceremony begins at 10:30 am
-Lunch and Dharma Talks 12:00-3:00 pm
-Mantra and Flute Song by Ven. Bhakha Tulku Rinpoche
-Dharma Talks with:
-Dzigar Kongtrul Rinpoche
-Dungse Jampal Norbu
-Lhöppon Rinpoche
-A captivating performance of the Lingdro Dance in exquisite traditional costumes
-Conclude this festive event with an optional dance circle, led by Tseyang La!
The event will take place at the Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Rd, Boulder, CO 80303
Date: June 17th ,2023.
There are two ways to attend:
1. In-person participation, facilitated by a $20 ticket, fee covers event costs and including a vegetarian lunch. Children 12 and under free admission, but please RSVP. Purchase at. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honoring-the-life-of-jamgon-mipham-and-fundraiser-for-mipham-shedra-temple-tickets-652239745637.
2. Digital participation via Zoom, free of charge. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-registration-for-honoring-the-life-of-jamgon-mipham-and-fundraiser-tickets-652622580707
3. Voluntary donations, always appreciated, can be made at https://miphamshedra.org/donate/
4. Cover story with images and press release. https://miphamshedra.exposure.co/5fd313bb428d8a9152c7dc887606e4fb
About Mipham Shedra Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Center:
Mipham Shedra Sangha is a non-profit organization located in Westminster, CO. We are dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Tibetan Buddhism. Through a variety of study groups, workshops, retreats, and special events, we aim to foster understanding, build community, and heal the World.
