Secret Network Appoints ShapeShift’s ex-COO as New Executive Director of its Foundation

Lisa Loud appointed Executive Director of Secret Foundation

Lisa Loud brings a wealth of experience from her previous senior roles at PayPal, Apple, and ShapeShift and is a well-known and respected figure in blockchain.

Lisa will be guiding the restructure of the Secret Foundation into a new NPO entity, and leading operations of the new entity as it continues to support the growth of Secret Network and SCRT Labs.” — Guy Zyskind

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The privacy-focused L1 appoints Lisa Loud, former COO of Shapeshift, as its new Executive Director of the Secret Foundation to drive enhanced growth and innovation.

Secret Network, the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts, is announcing the appointment of Lisa Loud as the new Executive Director of the Secret Foundation to lead the growth of the Secret ecosystem alongside SCRT Labs, the core dev team, and the larger ecosystem.

Lisa brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles at industry giants such as Apple, PayPal, and BitMEX, where she held various managerial and technical positions. Lisa's accomplishments have earned her several esteemed accolades within the crypto and fintech industry including Cointelegraph’s Top 100 influencers in crypto and blockchain for 2023. She will assume the leadership role in the new Secret Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the Cayman Islands. Lisa will be guiding the restructuring of the Secret Foundation into a new NPO entity, and leading operations of this new entity as it continues to support the growth of Secret Network alongside SCRT Labs.

Secret is poised to become the privacy hub for web3 with its "Privacy as a Service" vision. Through PaaS, Secret provides private computation and data transfer to other blockchain networks, enabling a wide range of use cases and making privacy-preserving computation accessible to all. The recently launched Secret VRF, an IBC-compatible on-chain Random Number Generator (RNG), is just the beginning of the innovative APIs to be released this year, with more exciting developments planned for Q3.

Guy Zyskind, CEO of SCRT Labs, said, "Lisa's exceptional talent and expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of the network. Her proven leadership and deep understanding of the blockchain industry make her the perfect fit for this role. We are excited about the future of Secret Network under Lisa's guidance."

Lisa Loud said, “I am excited to work alongside the brilliant team and community at Secret Network to drive growth, foster innovation, and unlock the full potential of this remarkable platform. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain space."

Secret is currently promoting its latest DeFi campaign called "Secret Surge", where users can earn extra rewards when providing liquidity on innovative Secret DEXes while being protected from front-running. As the co-founder of FLUIDEFI, a trading system that allows institutional clients to earn returns in DeFi protocols (used by web2 giants like Google), Lisa brings extensive experience in bridging the traditional financial world with innovative DeFi ecosystems. This makes her the ideal candidate to enhance and expand Secret Surge's capabilities and lead the growth of Secret Network's ecosystem going forward.

ABOUT SECRET NETWORK and SCRT LABS

Secret Network is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts, allowing you to build and use applications that are both permissionless and privacy-preserving. This unique functionality protects users, secures applications, and unlocks hundreds of never-before-possible use cases for Web3. First launched on mainnet in February 2020, the network is supported by dozens of independent development companies (including the SCRT Labs core development team), world-class “secret node” operators, and thousands of Secret Agents around the world helping to advance the cause of data privacy for the decentralized web.

SCRT Labs is the driving force and the founding core development team behind Secret Network and Legendao. Their mission is to create products and systems that accelerate the adoption of privacy-first, decentralized technologies. You can learn more at SCRTLabs.com.