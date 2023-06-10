PM Sogavare Co-chairs Saudi-Solomon Islands Investment round table in Riyadh

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP co-chaired the first ever Saudi-Solomon Islands Investment Round-Table alongside the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Khaled Alfalih this week in Riydh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Government Ministers who accompanied Prime Minister Sogavare in the Investment Round-table were Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Minister of Finance and Treasury, Hon. Harry Kuma, Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Hon. Bradley Tovosia and the Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia.

More than 20 of Saudi Arabia’s top investors and companies attended the Investment Round-table.

Opening the formal discussion, the Saudi Investment Minister, H.E Khaled welcomed Prime Minister Sogavare and delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wished the delegation a fruitful discussion with the Saudi investors.

Planning Minister Hon. Ramofafia, MInister of Mines Hon. Tovosia and Finance Minister Hon. Kuma at the Investment Round-table

His Excellency Khaled underpinned, “Pacific Island countries have been out of our radar, now the Solomon Islands flag is planted here, welcome.”

In response, Prime Minister Sogavare thanked the Government of Saudi Arabia for facilitating the Government delegation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi and for all the support provided during the visit.

“Thank you for the opportunity to discuss investment prospects in Solomon Islands by the government of Saudi Arabia and Investors.”

Prime Minister Sogavare said, his government promotes environmentally friendly development concepts and welcome investment opportunities in the best interest of the people of Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister inform the gathering that through it’s foreign policy on “friends to all, enemy to none”, Solomon Islands is broadening its engagement with other countries and this exploratory high-level visit to Saudi Arabia provides an opportunity for the government to forge new genuine partnership with the Saudi government and investors.

Delegation members to the Saudi- Solomon Islands Investment Round-Table.

Tremendous benefits are being realized as Solomon Islands benefits from new genuine partnerships with the People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates and now looking at Saudi Arabia.

He said, Solomon Islands offer transformative Ecosystem Investment opportunities in driving tourism growth through, transformative infrastructure, Energy sector, Climate Resilience infrastructure for schools, health and human security.

He stated, in this partnership, Solomon Islands will offer land for investors to build and operate their investment both at the national capital and in several exotic Islands around the country for tourism development.

Potential investors wasted no time in making enquiries and follow up discussions on targeted interest sectors such as renewable energy, health, mineral down process and tourism.

There was also a question and answer session where investors from the Kingdom and the Solomon Islands delegation dialogued over specific details of the potential opportunities.

The round table discussion with Saudi investors was first for both countries and it was successful. Both countries pledged to work together and collaborate on ways going forward and Solomon Islands government look forward to welcome and engage with Saudi investors in the country. Ends///.

– PM Press Sec