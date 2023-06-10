PHILIPPINES, June 10 - Press Release

June 10, 2023 Villar invokes her goal of food sufficient PH Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday renewed her commitment to improve the lives of our farmers and ensure that her legislations will address the needs of the country's agriculture sector and promote food security. The senator, chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, led the Ribbon Cutting ceremony and opening program of "The Philippine Poultry Show and ILDEX Philippines 2023" held at SMX Convention Center. The event, Villar said, featured "cutting-edge technology and informative seminars focused on the poultry industry, livestock and dairy products." More than 100 exhibitors from over 20 countries worldwide, including prominent companies specializing in animal health, breeding and hatching, farm production, and feed ingredient and additive companies in the Philippines, participated in the event. For the 19th Congress, the senator related that one of her priority legislations is the "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development and Competitiveness Act of 2022," which she describes "very relevant" to the poultry industry. "To provide additional support to the livestock, poultry and dairy industry, I am also prioritizing the passage of the Yellow Corn Industry Development Act of 2022," she said. The senator noted these two bills will help boost the livestock, poultry and dairy sectors. She said it will also give our backyard farmers the chance to improve their lives. The senator also extolled having filed bills in response to the issues of smuggling. "The amendment of Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 to include the acts of hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products as economic sabotage, and the establishment of Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Courts to try cases involving smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products and to ensure that individuals and organizations involved in these activities are held accountable for their actions," she said. "These are just some of the bills that I will pass to uplift our agriculture sector," related the senator. She reiterated her promise to the Filipino people to join them in their dream of realizing a "food sufficient-Philippines." Villar, inihayag ang mithiing food sufficiency sa PH Muling iginiit ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang pangakong pabubutihin ang buhay ng mga magsasaka, titiyaking tutugon ang kanyang legislations sa kailangan ng agrikultura at isusulong ang food security. Pinangunahan ng senador, chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food, ang Ribbon Cutting ceremony at opening program ng "The Philippine Poultry Show and ILDEX Philippines 2023" na idinaos sa SMX Convention Center. Itinampok sa event, ang "cutting-edge technology" at informative seminars na tumutok sa poultry industry, livestock dairy products. Lumahok dito ang mahigit 100 exhibitors mula sa 20 bansa, kabilang ang mga prominenteng kumpanya na magagaling sa animal health, breeding at hatching, farm production at feed ingredient at additive companies sa Pilipinas. Sa 19th Congress, sinabi ng senador na isa sa kanyang priority legislations ang "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development at Competitiveness Act of 2022," na mahalaga sa poultry. "To provide additional support to the livestock, poultry and dairy industry, I am also prioritizing the passage of the Yellow Corn Industry Development Act of 2022," ayon kay Villar. Iginiit ng senador na mapaiigting ng dalawang bill na ito ang livestock, poultry at dairy sectors. Mabibigyan din nito ang backyard farmers ng pagkakataong mapabuti ang kanilang buhay. Ipinagmalaki rin ng senador na naghain siya ng mga panukala bilang tugon sa isyu ng smuggling. "The amendment of Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 to include the acts of hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products as economic sabotage, and the establishment of Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Courts to try cases involving smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products and to ensure that individuals and organizations involved in these activities are held accountable for their actions," ayon kay Villar. "These are just some of the bills that I will pass to uplift our agriculture sector," sabi pa niya. Muli siyang nangako ng makikiisa sa pangarap na makamit ang food sufficiency.