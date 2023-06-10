Dr. Jitin Chadha, Founder & CEO, AND Academy, featured among the ‘Top 10 Best CEOs in Education Sector 2023’

Dr. Jitin Chadha, Founder and CEO of AND Academy, has been featured among the ‘Top 10 Best CEOs in Education Sector 2023’ by CEO Insights Magazine.

Dr. Jitin Chadha, Founder and CEO of AND Academy, has been featured among the ‘Top 10 Best CEOs in Education Sector 2023’ by CEO Insights Magazine.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jitin Chadha, Founder & CEO of AND Academy, was recently featured among the ‘Top 10 Best CEOs in Education Sector 2023’, for his exemplary contributions to transforming design education, by CEO Insights. CEO Insights Magazine is a monthly business publication that serves as a platform for C-level Executives and decision-makers to share industry insights and inspire other executives to achieve their business goals.

A first-generation edupreneur reimagining the way design education is imparted in the current knowledge ecosystem, Dr Chadha expressed his gratitude for the feature, and said, “We started AND Academy because we realized that taking design education online was now possible and, with our expertise, we’d be able to provide quality learning and upskilling opportunities. As an institution founded on the vision to make quality design education accessible and affordable, it is heartwarming to know our efforts at AND Academy have received recognition so early in our journey. I am honoured to receive this recognition.”

In his role at AND Academy, Dr Jitin is driven to transcend geographic limitations and equip today’s workforce with practical skills. The upskilling platform has established its unique identity in the current market with non-traditional and innovative learning models and is working towards making quality design education accessible for those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Offering interactive courses in UI UX Design, Graphic Design, and Interior Design, AND takes an iterative approach to design learning and provides hands-on projects and portfolio building to help bridge the growing skill gap in the design space.

With over 2 decades of leadership experience as an education entrepreneur, Dr Jitin has previously also served as the founder and director of the Indian School of Business and Finance and is currently discharging his duties in the same capacity at the Indian Institute of Art and Design alongside AND Academy.