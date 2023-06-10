Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,833 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic

AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - 10 June 2023, 11:05

Dear Mr. President,

I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and your people, on behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- Portugal Day.

I wish You robust health, happiness and the people of Portugal welfare and prosperity on this remarkable day.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 June 2023

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more