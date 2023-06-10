To His Excellency Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic
AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - 10 June 2023, 11:05
Dear Mr. President,
I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and your people, on behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- Portugal Day.
I wish You robust health, happiness and the people of Portugal welfare and prosperity on this remarkable day.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 June 2023