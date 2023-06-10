Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:58 am, the victim and the suspect were engaged in a physical altercation, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun, and the handgun was fired into the ceiling. The suspect then fled the scene but was later apprehended.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, 22-year-old Jeniyah Campbell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property