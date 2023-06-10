Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Navigator Delbert Rio

"My role is to establish a sense of trust, acknowledgement and respect with Claimants."

Delbert Romero is from Truchas, NM. He joined FEMA in August 2022, serving as a Mitigation Specialist for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. In March 2023, he joined the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office as a Claims Navigator. Previous to Delbert's work with FEMA, he was with the State of New Mexico's Emergency Management Bureau, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and he wrote grants for numerous non-profit organizations and raised funds for youth programs, libraries and community centers. In his free time, Delbert enjoys working on old cars and hiking in the mountains.

What motivated you to apply for this position?

I felt my previous work experience, as well as my concern for my fellow New Mexicans who suffered losses because of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, would be an asset to the program

What's the most important thing you want people to know?

The Navigators' hard work and commitment is literally an act of love for our neighbors in Mora and San Miguel counties.

Which Claims Office core value do you resonate with the most?

Compassion. I believe it is our compassion that gives us strength to overcome the obstacles that communities have endured following the fires.