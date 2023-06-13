Like-it efforts to realize a sustainable society are featured in "Newsweek" and "The Worldfolio"
*Part of the interview will be published in Newsweek magazine later.
The development of advanced eco-friendly materials and the early conversion to plant-derived plastics were highly evaluated worldwide!
■Outline
With the title of ‘Japan's “Hidden Champions" Invisible yet Essential to Global Industry', as one of the proofs of the evolution of Japanese industry, Toshiyuki Yoshikawa, CEO of Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries., Ltd.: the manufacturer of Like-it, introduces what the Like-it brand has been working on since its establishment in 1932, the milestones, and the promotion of new business.
■Main Topics
・The evolution of Like-it's manufacturing and design for 90 years
・Overseas business expansion in over 30 countries
・Commitments to sustainable materials and products
■Company Information
Planning, manufacturing, and sales of plastic housewares
Like-it was created as a houseware brand with the magic words, “I like it”.
Since our foundation 91 years ago, we strive to deliver products that fit people’s needs and lifestyles, thus enriching their lives with 3 design concepts: useful, rational, long-term use.
■Corporate Profile
Company name： Like-it Co., Ltd.
Establish date： December, 1986
CEO： Kazuki Yoshikawa
Services： Responsible for sales of Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries, Ltd.’s houseware products.
Head office： 814-1 Kamori, Katsuragi, Nara, Japan, 639-0271
Tokyo office： Tsunekura Bldg. 4F, 2-20-6, Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 101-0051
Website : https://likestore.like-it.jp/html/company.html
Company name： Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries., Ltd.
Foundation： January, 1932
Establish date： April, 1959
CEO： Toshiyuki Yoshikawa
Service： Planning, manufacturing, and sales of plastic housewares
Head office： 646-2 Kamori, Katsuragi, Nara, Japan, 639-0271
Website : http://www.yoshikawakuni.co.jp/company/
