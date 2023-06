Like-it efforts to realize a sustainable society are featured in "Newsweek" and "The Worldfolio"

Like-it brand logo Modular drawers & baskets series Colander & Bowl series

CEO: Toshiyuki Yoshikawa's interview article is published on theworldfolio.com, an official partner for Newsweek magazine.

KATSURAGI, NARA, JAPAN, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CEO: Toshiyuki Yoshikawa's interview article is published on theworldfolio.com, an official partner for Newsweek magazine.*Part of the interview will be published in Newsweek magazine later.The development of advanced eco-friendly materials and the early conversion to plant-derived plastics were highly evaluated worldwide!■OutlineWith the title of ‘Japan's “Hidden Champions" Invisible yet Essential to Global Industry', as one of the proofs of the evolution of Japanese industry, Toshiyuki Yoshikawa, CEO of Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries., Ltd. : the manufacturer of Like-it, introduces what the Like-it brand has been working on since its establishment in 1932, the milestones, and the promotion of new business.■Main Topics・The evolution of Like-it's manufacturing and design for 90 years・Overseas business expansion in over 30 countries・Commitments to sustainable materials and products■Please check the article from the link below.「The Worldfolio」website whole interview article link■Company InformationPlanning, manufacturing, and sales of plastic housewaresLike-it was created as a houseware brand with the magic words, “I like it”.Since our foundation 91 years ago, we strive to deliver products that fit people’s needs and lifestyles, thus enriching their lives with 3 design concepts: useful, rational, long-term use.■Corporate ProfileCompany name: Like-it Co., Ltd. Establish date: December, 1986CEO: Kazuki YoshikawaServices: Responsible for sales of Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries, Ltd.’s houseware products.Head office: 814-1 Kamori, Katsuragi, Nara, Japan, 639-0271Tokyo office: Tsunekura Bldg. 4F, 2-20-6, Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 101-0051Website : https://likestore.like-it.jp/html/company.html Company name: Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries., Ltd.Foundation: January, 1932Establish date: April, 1959CEO: Toshiyuki YoshikawaService: Planning, manufacturing, and sales of plastic housewaresHead office: 646-2 Kamori, Katsuragi, Nara, Japan, 639-0271Website : http://www.yoshikawakuni.co.jp/company/