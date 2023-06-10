Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:07 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a Shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 62-year-old Lasanta McGill, of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old Demarcus Barnett, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

