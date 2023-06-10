St Albans // Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003331
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 9, 2023, at approximately 1650 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-105/Berkshire Center Rd, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Robert Bushey
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, Vermont
VICTIM: Multiple
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 9, 2023, at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an intoxicated male jumping in front of traffic on VT-105 in Berkshire. Numerous 911 calls were placed regarding this. It was also reported that Bushey was throwing stones at passing vehicles. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Bushey had also threatened harm to 3 individuals, as well as caused damage to a Green Mountain Transit bus.. Bushey was taken to detox and given a citation for the above offenses. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/18/23 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/23 0830hrs