St Albans // Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2003331

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 9, 2023, at approximately 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-105/Berkshire Center Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Robert Bushey

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Multiple

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 9, 2023, at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an intoxicated male jumping in front of traffic on VT-105 in Berkshire. Numerous 911 calls were placed regarding this. It was also reported that Bushey was throwing stones at passing vehicles. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Bushey had also threatened harm to 3 individuals, as well as caused damage to a Green Mountain Transit bus.. Bushey was taken to detox and given a citation for the above offenses. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/18/23 at 0830hrs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/18/23 0830hrs

 

