Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 4:55 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took a cash register then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras, and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###