Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:58 am, the victim and the suspect were engaged in a physical altercation, inside of an establishment, at the listed location.  During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun, and the handgun was fired into the ceiling.  The suspect then fled the scene but was later apprehended. 

 

On Friday, June 9, 2023, 22-year-old Jeniyah Campbell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License,  Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property

