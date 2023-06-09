Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - Allan Myers

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Operating Permit and Permit to Construct for Allan Myers VA, Inc. dba Allan Myers Materials, 4901 Shepherd Parkway SW

Notice is hereby given that Allan Myers VA, Inc. dba Allan Myers Materials has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the Allan Myers VA, Inc facility located at 4901 Shepherd Parkway SW, Washington DC 20032:

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Stack ID Emission Unit Name Description HM-1 EP-1 Hot Mix Asphalt Plant 225 ton per hour continuous drum-mix asphalt plant (different from traditional drum-mix plants in that the mixer drum is separated from the dryer drum) with 75 MMBTU per hour Hauck Manufacturing Co., Model ES75-11, dual fuel (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) fired burner and BHS525-10 stationary baghouse filter, emission control equipment. (Formerly permitted by Title V Permit No. 048-A1) CR-1 EF-3 Crusher McCloskey 144R impactor crusher powered by a 350 horsepower Caterpillar engine. (Formerly permitted by Title V Permit No. 048-A1) CR-2 EF-4 Conveyor McCloskey ST80T stacking conveyor powered by a 49 horsepower Caterpillar engine. (Formerly permitted by Title V Permit No. 048-A1) SC-1 EP-5 RAP Screener with up to 3 Integral conveyors McCloskey Model R155 High Energy Screener with up to three integral conveyors, powered by a 129 horsepower Caterpillar C4.4 diesel-fired engine. (Formerly permitted by Chapter 2 Permit No. 7193)

Additionally, the facility includes the following miscellaneous activities that have the potential to emit oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and are therefore addressed by this application:

Two (2) 20,000 gallon storage tanks for liquid asphalt; One (1) 1,000 gallon storage tank of an “anti-strip” agent; One (1) 10,000 gallon tank of No. 2 fuel oil; and One (1) 1.41 MMBTU/hr heat input dual-fuel fired hot oil heater.

The contact person for the facility is Mr. David Schnackenberg, Senior Environmental Manager, at (610) 587-2543 or [email protected]

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operations of the equipment at the plant be established in this permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1 and pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.7 to continue to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 204 at the facility. The limits are intended to ensure that emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) remain below the major source thresholds for these pollutants of 25 tons per year, each, facility-wide. The operational limits requested are as follows:

1. 600,000 tons per 12-month rolling period hot mix asphalt production limit;

2. RAP crusher operational limit of 1,500 hours per 12-month rolling period;

3. RAP screener operational limit of 1,728 hours per 12-month rolling period; and

4. RAP conveyor operational limit of 1,500 hours per 12-month rolling period.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6/200.7 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 4.20 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 19.1 Particulate Matter less than 10 microns in aerodynamic diameter (PM10) 8.71 Particulate Matter less than 2.5 microns in aerodynamic diameter (PM2.5) 2.28 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 10.6 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 41.1 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (Total HAPs) 2.25

With the operational limitations included in the draft SM permit, the Allen Myers VA Inc. facility has the potential to emit approximately 19.1 tons per year of NOx and 10.6 tons per year of VOCs, which are below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of each of these pollutants. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1 and the applicability of 20 DCMR § 204.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7347-SM has been prepared and, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, with this notice, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of DOEE provides notice of its proposal to issue this permit to Allan Myers VA, Inc. dba Allan Myers Materials.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft synthetic minor permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the draft synthetic minor permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 10, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].