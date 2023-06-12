Jenesis Software Introduces New Social Media and Digital Marketing Services for Insurance Agencies Under JenesisReach
After Acquiring Search Marketing Resource, JenesisReach offers an SEO program and social media marketing, exclusively for insurance agency clients.
Adding JenesisReach to the list of services that Jenesis is able to offer is exciting. It gives us the opportunity to bring their agency full circle by providing SEO services to bring in new business.”ELON, NC, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions for Insurance Agencies Under One Roof specifically designed for independent insurancy agencies throughout the US.
Jenesis Software is among the top insurance agency management system software for commercial and personal insurance in the United States and provides software for independent insurance agents since 1999. The company has recently launched the JenesisReach initiative for their new and existing insurance agency clients, under which they will offer SEO, social media, and digital marketing services.
JenesisNow is a powerful web-based insurance agency management system that helps agencies build strong, lasting relationships with policyholders. The company launched JenesisReach as a search marketing solution that aims to optimize online visibility, increase organic traffic, and grow keyword rankings for insurance agencies. This product joins JenesisWeb, a product offering customized websites to insurance agencies, This will enable insurance agencies to enhance outreach efforts through the implementation of online search optimization. JenesisReach’s dedicated monthly service also uses social media management by extracting genuine reviews and establishing a prominent presence on social media. Local and national SEO programs are available for insurance agencies.
With the emergence of digital marketing, local companies must incorporate conventional marketing and digital marketing techniques to stay competitive. With the ever-changing online marketing methods, marketing agencies use state-of-the-art software and contemporary marketing tools to help clients grow traffic and sales. Jenesis Software continually strives as a leader in the integration of advanced technologies into its services to ensure dependable results. In 2022, the company successfully acquired Search Marketing Resource (SMR), positioning itself as one of the early adopters of this strategic move to providing digital marketing and SEO services to insurance agencies. JenesisReach, specially designed for insurance agencies, is managed by the highly experienced SMR team.
Jenesis President, Eddie Price, states,
The rapidly evolving digital landscape demands that insurance agencies adapt and stay ahead of their competitors. With the ever-increasing importance of search engine optimization (SEO) and search marketing, Jenesis recognized the need to offer a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates these crucial aspects of online success. As a result, we are able to offer customized websites and powerful SEO and marketing that work together to enhance an insurance agency’s online presence and attract qualified leads through JenesisWeb and JenesisReach.
Marketing and Sales Manager, Jenna Kleiber, shared,
'Adding JenesisReach to the list of services that Jenesis is able to offer is exciting. It gives us the opportunity to not only provide insurance agencies an agency management system to help grow and manage their agency , but also to bring their agency full circle by providing SEO services that bring in new business.'
JenesisReach’s services also include SEO Program Management, SEO Analytic and Keyword Reports, Directory Placement (NAP Details), Website Review and Audit, SEO Monthly Planner and Updates, content marketing, and new SEO opportunities reviews. It is a dedicated solution to growing local insurance agencies. If you are interested in growing leads for an insurance agency, request a free SEO website review and audit.
Search Marketing Resource (SMR) has been in operation for more than 20 years and has established a reputation of growth for clients through SEO program management, website development, social media, and paid advertising SMR will continue serving clients in different industries both nationally and locally. SMR also takes immense pride in serving as the steadfast marketing partner in JenesisReach for local insurance agencies that entrust them with local marketing. Jenesis has a broad client base from various regions across the United States.
For more details and information about SEO for insurance agencies, get a free SEO website audit or contact sales@jenesissoftware.com.
About Jenesis
Jenesis Software provides is a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool to make running an insurance agency easier and more efficient with features like smart integrations, credit card processing, electronic signature, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task list reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. After 20 years of teaming with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software continues to be a leader in innovation and one of the most respected names in the insurance industry.
