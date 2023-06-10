Governor Hobbs Celebrates 180 New Jobs at Grand Opening of Moov Technologies’ Tempe Headquarters

TEMPE, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined Moov Technologies as it celebrated the grand opening of its headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. Moov is the world’s largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, and moved to Tempe from San Francisco.

“With over 205 semiconductor manufacturing establishments in Arizona, our state is at the center of the semiconductor industry,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With today’s opening, Moov joins these bold, cutting edge companies in strengthening Arizona’s economy and putting us ahead of the global competition. The services provided by Moov as a market for critical tools are unmatched by any other company in the industry. In the last three years alone, we have seen investments from a variety of industries totaling over 60 billion dollars.”

Moov Technologies was established in California in 2021, and has doubled its employee headcount since moving to Tempe. Their new space will accommodate its growing headcount, with the office supporting 180 jobs in Arizona’s growing semiconductor industry.