PowerTap Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Resignation of Former Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 09, 2023 -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTNF) (the "Company") announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on June 8, 2023 (the "Meeting").



The Company is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set forth in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated April 25, 2023, were approved at the Meeting. There were 15 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, holding 2,855,601 common shares, representing 0.61% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are set out below:

Number of Directors

The resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at four (4) was approved by votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against 2,768,628 96.95 % 86,973 3.05 %



Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as a director listed in the Company’s Information Circular dated April 25, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year until their successors were elected or appointed. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % John Martin 2,726,868 95.49 128,733 4.51 Raghunath (Raghu) Kilambi 2,718,774 95.21 136,827 4.79 John Zorbas 2,725,018 95.43



130,583 4.57 Byron Berry 2,736,873 95.84 118,728 4.16



Appointment of Auditors

The resolution to re-appointed Smythe LLP (“Smythe”) as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors was varied, as the Company received a notice of resignation from Smythe after the publication of the Information Circular on SEDAR. At the Meeting, the board varied the resolution so that Shim & Associates LLP (“Shim”) would be appointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against 2,819,904 98.75 % 35,697 1.25 %



Approval of Other Matters

The resolution to transact such other business that may be brought properly before the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:



Votes For Votes Against 2,732,513 95.69 % 132,088 4.31 %



Change of Auditor

There were no reservations in Smythe’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Smythe was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Smythe. The Company is concurrently attending to the filing of the Notice of Change of Auditor package on SEDAR as required by National Instrument 51-102 with regards to the appointment of Shim as the successor auditor.

