Award-Winning Design Firm Acts as a Leading Appliance Store in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lamperti Contracting & Design has a long history as a renowned custom kitchen and bath designer for Marin County and the surrounding areas, but the company is also a leading appliance store in San Rafael, offering access to high-end, high-performance kitchen appliances from brands like Monark, Subzero, and Wolf.
Lamperti Contracting & Design is best known for the company’s stunning kitchen and bathroom designs. The showroom is also known as a high-end appliance store in San Rafael, connecting discerning customers with luxury, high-performance appliances from stoves to refrigerators, and more.
“Completing a high-end kitchen upgrade is about more than choosing the right exotic wood or stunning natural stone countertops,” explained a representative of the company. “You also need appliances that fit the look and feel of the space and provide an exceptional degree of performance. Finding these appliances in San Rafael has traditionally been challenging. We decided to change that and simplify matters for both our design clients and customers simply looking to replace their current stove, refrigerator, or dishwasher. So, we opened our doors as both specialists in custom kitchen and bathroom renovations and as a luxury appliance store in San Rafael.”
“Our customers have discerning tastes,” continued the representative. “They want Italian marble, fine-grained wood, and a cohesive design that mirrors their tastes and sense of style. That extends to the appliances they use every day.”
Although Cove, Wolf, and Monark appliances certainly feature materials and designs that make them stand out from other options on the market, choosing a high-end appliance is about more than just aesthetics.
Lamperti Contracting & Design carries the following top-rated brands for San Rafael shoppers:
Cove Appliances
Cove is well-known for its high-end dishwashers that feature flexible interiors and ultra-quiet operation. They also come with a five-year warranty, which far exceeds lower-tier brands, and are manufactured in the United States. Cove dishwashers are available with custom handles, cabinetry, and interior configurations to ensure they perfectly match a customer’s unique needs.
Subzero Appliances
Subzero is synonymous with refrigeration and food preservation. From full-size, professional refrigerators to under-counter options and custom wine storage solutions, Subzero manufactures appliances that stand the test of time while matching virtually any aesthetic. For instance, one customer might prefer a stainless-steel Subzero refrigerator for a San Rafael home, while another might require a wine cooler that seamlessly blends with their custom kitchen cabinets.
Wolf Appliances
Wolf manufactures a wide range of cooking solutions, from conventional and side-by-side ranges to high-end built-in ovens, luxury cooktops, and high-performance range tops. Lamperti Contracting & Design customers can also choose ventilation options, outdoor grills, high-end warming drawers, coffee systems, and microwaves to complete their kitchen and create the ideal environment.
“Our goal is simple. We work with each client to create the ideal space. We want you to be able to live life the way you want, and as a high-end appliance store in San Rafael, as well as an award-winning kitchen and bath designer, we can help you do that.” - Lamperti Contracting & Design Representative
To learn more about Lamperti Contracting & Design, their range of design and remodeling services, and their available luxury appliances, visit their website.
About Lamperti Contracting & Design
Lamperti Contracting & Design first opened its doors in Marin County in 1965 as Lamperti and Associates. In 2005, the company merged with Elite Builders Contracting Services to become Lamperti Contracting & Design, serving customers throughout the surrounding areas, and providing cutting-edge kitchen and bathroom design solutions to fit virtually any lifestyle, as well as providing access to high-end appliances in San Rafael.
Jennifer Kelly
About Lamperti Contracting & Design
Lamperti Contracting & Design first opened its doors in Marin County in 1965 as Lamperti and Associates. In 2005, the company merged with Elite Builders Contracting Services to become Lamperti Contracting & Design, serving customers throughout the surrounding areas, and providing cutting-edge kitchen and bathroom design solutions to fit virtually any lifestyle, as well as providing access to high-end appliances in San Rafael.
Lamperti Contracting & Design
+1 415-454-1623
frontdesk@lampertikitchens.com