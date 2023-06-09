Notice of Intent issued to Social Treatment Opportunity Programs in three counties

For immediate release: June 9, 2023 (23-078)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to modify the behavioral health agency licenses of Social Treatment Opportunity Programs (STOP) branches located in Moses Lake (BHA.FS.60873378), Othello (BHA.FS.61016234), and Tacoma (BHA.FS.60873370). DOH intends to place these licenses on probation until the facilities demonstrate consistent compliance with regulations.

The DOH action is based on allegations that the above locations had failed to implement policies and procedures that ensured compliance with regulations. Examples include: failure to submit reports to the courts, or submitting reports late; report any non-compliance to the court or probation officer; conduct assessments that consider the current needs of the patients relevant history; update treatment plans and ensure clinical records contained urinalysis results; and ensure the agency administrator complied with their responsibilities that individual care services provided met applicable rules, policies and ethical standards.

Each STOP branch has 28 days to request a hearing to contest the action. You may request copies of the enforcement actions through the DOH Public Records Portal: https://doh.wa.gov/about-us/public-records, or call 360-236-4836.

The Department of Health promotes public health and the delivery of safe, high quality health care in Washington by regulating health care providers and facilities. We establish licensure requirements for health care facilities, perform routine inspections, investigate complaints, and take enforcement action when warranted to protect patient safety.

