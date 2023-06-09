Big Sky Medical Welcomes New Team Member to Strengthen Real Estate Investing Relationships

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical, a leading real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the addition of a highly experienced professional to its team. Introducing Mark Sullivan – Managing Director and Head of Distribution. With an impressive track record in the real estate industry, Mark brings a wealth of expertise in fundraising and cultivating partnerships for various investment vehicles. For over 25 years, he has led best-in-class investor relations teams focused on capital raising, consultant relations, and client service. Having raised and structured more than $10B in assets, Mark possesses a deep understanding of the industry's dynamics. His proven interpersonal skills and keen business acumen make him an ideal fit for enhancing collaboration and driving growth within Big Sky.



With a strong commitment to providing exceptional investment opportunities and superior investor relations, Big Sky recognizes the importance of building and maintaining strong commitments with partners, investors, and stakeholders. The addition of Mark reinforces the company's dedication to cultivating long-term connections and driving mutual success.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to our team," said Jason Signor, Big Sky's CEO and Managing Partner. "His extensive experience and expertise in relationship development and investor relations will play a pivotal role in fostering strong partnerships within the real estate investing industry. By strengthening our connections and consistently delivering exceptional value to our clients, we are confident that Big Sky will continue to be a leader in the market."

With the addition of Mark to our current team of talented individuals, Big Sky is further positioned to provide innovative real estate investment solutions while continuing to prioritize its core values of integrity, transparency, and client success.

About Big Sky Medical:

At Big Sky, we leverage our deep understanding of healthcare delivery to produce unique opportunities which result in quality deal flow with superior returns. Although we tenaciously (strive to) outperform our peers, we value people and integrity first and foremost; Big Sky is more than just an investment management firm, we are a relationship firm.

Contact:

Cristi Swayze

cswayze@BigSkyMed.com

469-949-8305



