VIKING PEST CONTROL REPORTS SUBSTANTIAL UPTICK IN TICK ACTIVITY IN NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, DELAWARE, AND MARYLAND
Award-Winning Regional Pest Control Company Offers Tips and Tools to Protect Families and Pets
Ticks are through the roof this year. There hasn’t been a day where I haven’t had to pull one or two off my dog.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control, an Award-Winning Pest Control company serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, has reported higher than usual tick activity in the spring of 2023. In addition to its pest control services, Viking aims to help address this rising public health issue by providing helpful suggestions and complementary informational materials.
— Craig Sansig, ACE, PHE
“Ticks are through the roof this year,” says Craig Sansig, ACE, PHE, Viking Pest's Service Director with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. “There hasn’t been a day where I haven’t had to pull one or two off my dog.”
Sansig recommends keeping wildlife away as a key part of protecting homes and families from ticks. “In residential areas, host animals can be rabbits, deer, rats, mice, bats, groundhogs, raccoons, opossums, birds, and other wildlife. By reducing the amount of wildlife around the home, you can reduce tick pressure considerably.” Sansig also suggests fencing to deter wildlife entry. He adds, “By choosing plants and shrubs resistant to deer, you can help to reduce the attractiveness of your property to deer and the ticks they carry.” Beyond these precautions, Viking Pest Control offers a Tick and Mosquito service that provides seven expertly applied preventative treatments.
When it comes to protecting pets, Sansig cautions against using homemade treatment solutions. However, he recommends using appropriately labeled flea and tick treatments so long as the directions are followed closely. Should a tick be found on a family member or pet, The Daily Pest, the Viking Pest Control blog, has articles on removing them safely.
In addition to practical advice, Viking is releasing an updated variation of its popular Spotted Lanternfly Egg Scraper cards, this time including a keychain tag that illustrates the size and appearance of the ticks most seen in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. Ticks can be surprisingly small, some no bigger than a poppy seed, so knowing what to look for is essential. The revised scraper cards also include two holes demonstrating the smallest space mice and rats can squeeze through.
Both tick and mosquito treatment and spotted lanternfly cards can be ordered on the Viking Website. First-time customers who call before 2 pm will guarantee themselves next-day service with some restrictions. Viking Pest offers exceptional service from expertly trained technicians dedicated to solving your pest problems. If you are looking for pest control services or have any questions, contact us today.
Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
+1 800-618-2847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok