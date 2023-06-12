The Joint Commission, National Quality Forum Now Accepting Applications for Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum (NQF) are now accepting applications for the 2023 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards through August 7. The annual award program recognizes major achievements by individuals and organizations that use innovative approaches to improve patient safety and healthcare quality.
Awards are presented in three categories:
• Individual Achievement
• National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality
• Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality
Those eligible for the Individual Achievement award will have demonstrated exceptional leadership and scholarship in patient safety and healthcare quality through a substantive body of work.
Initiatives or projects eligible for the National and Local Level awards will have involved successful system changes or interventions that make the environment of care safer or that advocate on the patient’s behalf. These innovative efforts may address new technologies, protocols, procedures, education, organizational culture, legislation, the media, patient advocacy, systems theory or another area. Organizations applying must have at minimum one year (12 months) of data supporting the improvement made by the featured initiative.
Through the award program, The Joint Commission and NQF also seek to amplify best practices in patient safety and quality improvement by sharing strategies and tools identified within applications with its network of more than 22,000 healthcare organizations to inspire improvement on a national scale.
Last year’s award recipients included Dr. Jason S. Adelman of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, North American Partners in Anesthesia's Anesthesia Risk Alerts program, and Parkland Health’s Extending Maternal Care After Pregnancy initiative.
Launched in 2002, this award program honors the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). An impassioned advocate for healthcare quality improvement, Dr. Eisenberg was a founding member of NQF’s board of directors.
The 2023 recipients will be recognized at NQF’s next annual conference in February 2024.
For more information and to apply, please visit the Eisenberg Awards webpage. Interested parties may inquire about eligibility and the application process by contacting EisenbergAwards@qualityforum.org.
About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.
Joint Commission Media Contact
Hannah Miller
Corporate Communications
(630) 792-5174
hmiller@jointcommission.org
About the National Quality Forum
The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.
Zachary Brousseau
