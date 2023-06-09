CARD79 IS HONORED AT SIXTH ANNUAL SAN FRANCISCO DESIGN WEEK AWARDS
International design competition honors projects encouraging thought leadership in design
Design Awards Theme: “PLOT TWIST”
Card79 is honored with a prestigious San Francisco Design Week Award, announced today by the nonprofit organization San Francisco Design Week (SFDW). Card79 received three (3) awards which recognized Lotza.io (User Experience - Winner), Rapid Robotic’s Rapid Machine Operator (Industrial Design - Winner), and Relish Life Packaging (Communication Design - Honorable Mention) and the whole project team for its ground-breaking design and commitment to thought leadership in meeting the needs of a positive future for society.
Card79 was recognized for user experience, and industrial and communication design.
For user experience, Lotza.io helps people discover and review subscription services and direct-to-consumer products. The design of the platform involved rethinking how people create and consume reviews, creating features like a sentiment-based rating system that gives a more nuanced lens than the traditional 5-star rating system.
On the industrial design front, the Rapid Machine Operator was a great collaboration of Card79 with their partners at Rapid Robotics to help design a robotic platform easy enough for small manufacturers to leverage in order to help bring more manufacturing capabilities back to the U.S.
For communication design, Card79’s design for Relish Life’s monthly subscription services aims to minimize the amount of material used for the packaging without skimping on emotional impact.
The award honors the efforts and capability of Card79 to tackle complex problems and turn them into designed products and experiences that people and society can benefit from.
“We are extremely excited San Francisco Design Week Awards is returning this year,” says SFDW Director Dawn Zidonis. “As with previous years, the quality of the many entries exceeded our expectations of our theme, ‘PLOT TWIST’. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding winners.”
San Francisco Design Week (SFDW), is the premier gathering of the world’s most active design community. The theme, “PLOT TWIST” was met by award winners from leading design firms, in-house teams, and creative individuals, who are honored today.
SFDW Design Awards is an international design competition seeking to encourage thought leadership by supporting designers whose works can contribute towards a positive future for society. The Design Awards celebrates and recognizes exemplary work in all fields of design, including architecture, interior design, industrial design, communication design, and user experience design.
Twenty-eight winning projects and seventeen honorable mentions were selected by a jury comprised of distinguished professionals, who reviewed submissions from an exceptionally competitive pool of applicants from USA, Europe and Asia.
Submissions in the following categories include: Architecture; Bio-Tech; Civic Design; Conversation Design; Communication Design; Data; Disaster Response; Future of Foods; FashTech; FinTech; Health and Wellness; Industrial Design; interior Design; IoT Internet of Things; Social impact; Student; Systems Design; Travel & Hospitality; Urban Mobility; UX User Experience; VR/AR/XR; and Wild Card.
The 2023 Design Awards are juried by top industry Bay Area professionals and seek to encourage thought leadership by supporting designers whose work can contribute to a positive future for society.
Each winning project displayed the following characteristics:
Impact—Design that represents a substantial shift in the way a particular process is created, executed, perceived, or experienced.
Singularity—Products and ideas that go above and beyond contemporaneous work being done within distinct fields of design.
Inclusiveness—Work that empowers those previously underrepresented in the design community and emboldens social mobility at all levels.
Social Responsibility—Design that offers solutions for people with needlessly insurmountable barriers to entry in all walks of life.
Ease of Use—Design that can be easily understood and applied by the end user.
Visual Appeal—Projects, ideas, and processes that not only solve problems, but do so with aesthetics that accentuate and elevate the experience from start to finish.
Feasibility—Design that can be sensibly funded, implemented and embraced.
The esteemed 2023 SFDW Design Awards jury comprised top industry professionals:
• Audrey Liu: Executive Vice President, Head Of Design at Lyft
• Kit Hinrich: Founder and Creative Director at Studio Hinrichs
• Suzanne Tucker: Founder of Suzanne Tucker Home
• Britt Lindberg: FAIA, Technical Director at Gensler and AIA Secretary
• Vincent Braitwaithe: Executive Design Leader & Sr. Program Manager, Design Operations Github
• Shujan Bertrand: Founder of Aplat
The 2023 winners’ entries are displayed prominently and permanently online at San Francisco Design Week.
About San Francisco Design Week
The Future Started Here:
Launched in 2006, San Francisco Design Week (SFDW) is an essential week-long regional festival that showcases the unique intersection of ideas, design, business & entrepreneurism that makes the Bay Area the birthplace of the future. Now a global phenomenon, San Francisco’s international success is born from historically free-spirited entrepreneurialism coupled with the imaginative vision of contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology. Pioneers of new ways of looking at the world, nimble Bay Area start-ups are now among the world’s most influential design-led companies, producing products, services, and experiences that profoundly influence the daily lives of billions of people globally.
About Card79
Founded in 2014 by Afshin Mehin, Card79 is a design studio located in San Francisco. It has dedicated itself to the presentation, development and support of creative products and services. Card79 excels at bridging radical, innovative concepts with beautiful, approachable designs. Combining the spirit of a fortune teller and the practice of scientific innovation, reaching both ahead and behind experiences to create something truly unique. Their mission is to be innovative while focusing on the future.
