FLOOD INSURANCE: AN ESSENTIAL SAFEGUARD FOR LOUISIANA RESIDENTS DURING PEAK HURRICANE SEASON
Ensuring recovery post-disaster requires foresight and preparation
The importance of flood insurance, as a means to secure recovery after a flood, cannot be overstated.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Louisiana enters peak hurricane season, the importance of flood insurance comes sharply into focus. Conventional property insurance policies often fail to cover flood damage, necessitating separate, dedicated flood insurance for comprehensive protection.
Louisiana, with its history of severe weather events, knows all too well the devastation that floods can bring. Ensuring recovery post-disaster requires foresight and preparation, including securing robust insurance coverage.
Dan Burghardt, of Dan Burghardt Insurance, has witnessed the fallout from insufficient coverage. "Mother Nature’s wrath can strike without warning, and not just during named storms," Burghardt points out. "The importance of flood insurance, as a means to secure recovery after a flood, cannot be overstated."
Despite the apparent urgency, the uptake of flood insurance is not as widespread as it should be. As of April 30, the number of National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies in Louisiana stood at nearly 445,000, reflecting a 3.6% decrease since 2017.
One critical point for prospective policyholders to note is that there's typically a 30-day waiting period for a flood insurance policy to take effect. This is something to factor into preparations, particularly as the hurricane season looms.
Additionally, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) does not regulate the NFIP or approve its rates. This means that rates are subject to fluctuation without local oversight, which is a significant consideration for Louisiana homeowners and businesses. Burghardt says “ Just 1 inch of water can cause $25,000 of damage to your home. As floodwaters rise, so do the costs of repairing your home and replacing the things inside of it. This summer, when heavy rains lead to flash flooding, make sure you're covered—invest in a flood insurance policy.
However, Burghardt remains optimistic about the importance and affordability of flood insurance, saying, "Despite the recent increases under Risk Rating 2.0, the NFIP’s rates remain substantially subsidized, thereby keeping this critical safeguard within reach of most property owners."
The conclusion is clear: as Louisiana braces for the peak hurricane season, securing flood insurance is of the utmost importance. It's an indispensable part of a comprehensive disaster recovery plan, providing peace of mind for residents and businesses alike. Without it, the path to recovery after a catastrophic weather event becomes significantly more challenging.
Property owners in Louisiana are encouraged to assess their flood risk accurately, thoroughly understand their insurance options, and take necessary steps to secure their properties. After all, in the face of a hurricane, preparedness is the best defense.
