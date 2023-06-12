AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching Revolutionizes Women's Health in Banff, Alberta
AfterGlow Lifestyle is set to revolutionize the way women approach their health and wellness journey. Discover your natural weight & embrace holistic wellness.
AfterGlow is a movement redefining health standards far beyond a number or a size. Say goodbye to restrictive diets and embrace sustainable strategies that will lead you to toward real health.”BANFF , ALBERTA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching is thrilled to announce its grand opening, offering a groundbreaking health program that aims to revolutionize women's lives through a holistic approach to wellness. With a deeply rooted philosophy centred around embracing the body's natural set point weight, AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching provides a sustainable and empowering strategy for weight management.
— Ange Helie, Founder of AfterGlow
Ange Helie, the visionary founder of AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching, combines extensive expertise and qualifications to guide women towards optimal health and well-being. As a Certified Eating Psychology Coach and Life Coach, Ange understands the intricate relationship between emotional well-being and food, addressing the underlying factors that impact women's relationship with food and body image.
Ange's impressive credentials include being a Certified CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, Nutrition Coach, CSEP trained Personal Trainer, and holder of a Diploma in Exercise & Wellness. Her comprehensive knowledge of exercise physiology and nutrition allows her to provide personalized guidance, supporting women in achieving sustainable results based on the principals of Dr. Lindo Bacon, PHD, Health At Every Size.
With a Bachelors Degree in Public Relations - Communications from Mount Royal University, Ange effectively combines communication skills with wellness expertise, creating a unique coaching experience. Her ability to connect with clients and inspire positive change sets her apart as a trusted leader in the industry.
Ange Helie's unwavering commitment to empowering women has earned her recognition and admiration, including winning the award of Top Banff Female Personal Trainer in 2022. Through AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching, Ange continues to make a profound impact, helping women embrace their natural weight, find balance, and experience the radiant afterglow of true wellness.
Many women struggle with emotional eating, late-night binging, and the endless cycle of yo-yo dieting. AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching is here to change that narrative. The programs help women say goodbye to restrictive diets and find sustainable strategies to achieve their natural weight.
AfterGlow offers a revolutionary holistic approach, going beyond numbers on a scale to embody real health and wellness. This approach encompasses mind, body, and soul, addressing the underlying factors that influence health and wellness. Through personalized coaching, supportive guidance, and evidence-based practices, AfterGlow empowers women to overcome emotional challenges and develop a healthy relationship with food.
Located in the picturesque town of Banff, Alberta, AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching invites women to step into a welcoming and inspiring space dedicated to their well-being. Ange and her team of experienced coaches provides compassionate support and transformative strategies tailored to each individual's needs.
Discover a new chapter in your wellness journey with AfterGlow Lifestyle Coaching. Experience the power of embracing your body's natural set point weight and unlock the potential for sustainable transformation. Join us in celebrating our grand opening and take the first step towards a vibrant and fulfilling life.
