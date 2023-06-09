Fleet Battle Problem 2023-1 Commences; Focuses on Integrated Maritime Capabilities with U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps

FBPs occur multiple times a year to practice and assess new warfighting concepts that culminate in large and complex events, such as Large Scale Exercise (LSE). FBP 23-1 will focus on integrated naval capabilities, distributed logistics, and capabilities in support of Expeditionary

Advanced Base Operations (EABO).

“Across the spectrum of the Navy’s operational level of war learning continuum, Fleet Battle Problems employ real-world equipment and conditions to create challenging and realistic environments designed to enable our Navy and Marine Corps team to assess innovative capabilities and explore new operational concepts,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “These Battle Problem events are an investment toward developing an integrated maritime force ready to keep pace with the latest technologies, innovative tactics, and

warfighting concepts needed to overmatch our adversaries.”

FBP 23-1 allows the Navy and Marine Corps to maintain and improve EABO and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE). Both LOCE and EABO contribute to naval operating concepts, such as Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), that place a growing emphasis on Navy-Marine Corps integration.

“The Navy-Marine Corps team continues to innovate and adapt to current and potential threats,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Marine Forces Command. “Working together in events like Fleet Battle Problem strengthens our warfighting team, builds on our

integration and simply makes us a better Naval force ready to answer our Nation’s call.”

Events like Fleet Battle Problem 23-1 improve how the Navy and Marine Corps work together to form a strong and cohesive Maritime Force capable of projecting American power from sea to shore at home and around the world.

For more news from U.S. Fleet Forces Command, visit www.usff.navy.mil and for more information visit www.facebook.com/usfleetforces or www.twitter.com/usfleetforces.

For more news on U.S. Marine Forces Command, visit https://www.marforcom.marines.mil/ and for more information visit www.facebook.com/MARFORCOM or www.twitter.com/marforcom.