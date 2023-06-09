AB305 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-06-09

WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to amend 115.7915 (4m) (a) 2. b., 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. (intro.), 118.60 (4) (bg) 3., 118.60 (4) (bg) 5. a., 118.60 (4) (bg) 5. b., 119.23 (4) (bg) 3., 119.23 (4) (bg) 5. a. and 119.23 (4) (bg) 5. b.; and to create 121.905 (1) (b) 8. of the statutes; Relating to: increasing the per pupil payments in parental choice programs and the Special Needs Scholarship program and the per pupil payments made to independent charter schools and increasing the revenue ceiling for school districts. (FE)