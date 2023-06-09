Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,181 in the last 365 days.

AB310 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-06-09

WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to renumber and amend 973.015 (1m) (b); to amend 302.113 (8m) (a), 302.114 (8m) (a), 304.06 (3), 973.015 (1m) (a) 3. and 973.10 (2) (intro.); and to create 973.015 (1m) (b) 1. b. of the statutes; Relating to: recommendation to revoke extended supervision, parole, or probation if a person is charged with a crime and expunging a criminal record of a crime. (FE)

Status: A - Corrections

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab310

You just read:

AB310 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-06-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more