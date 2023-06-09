Council Supports Pay Increase for Officers of Boston Municipal Protective Services

The Council adopted a resolution supporting a pay increase for the Officers of the Boston Municipal Protective Services.

All employees of the City of Boston must reside within the City’s limits, and with the cost of living in the city increasing within recent years, workers must be provided with livable wages in order to live a comfortable life.

With Boston residents needing to earn at least $80,000 in order to cover housing costs and other expenses, Boston’s Municipal Service Officers have little to no room for savings and additional costs.

The Council acknowledges and supports the Boston Municipal Protective Services’ need for an increase in compensation, which would increase the pay range of $23.48 an hour to $30 an hour.