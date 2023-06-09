Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,182 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2023 totaled $136.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $65.9 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of May 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $20,530  
Global Discovery   1,389  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth   11,729  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth   3,211  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity   392  
Non-U.S. Growth   12,946  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth   6,962  
China Post-Venture   161  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity   3,538  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value   2,682  
Value Income   10  
International Value Team    
International Value   34,429  
International Explorer   179  
Global Value Team    
Global Value   22,342  
Select Equity   314  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets   846  
Credit Team    
High Income   7,885  
Credit Opportunities   164  
Floating Rate   45  
Developing World Team    
Developing World   3,344  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak   2,624  
Antero Peak Hedge   601  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained   26  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities   70  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities   11  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $136,430  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


You just read:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more