Investing in Island women and girls

CANADA, June 9 - The province announces eleven grant recipients – organizations working to help empower women and girls and create communities where all individuals have equal access to every opportunity, unbiased by gender.

“Recognizing the valuable role that these organizations play in advancing the rights and opportunities of women, we firmly believe that investing in their work is an investment in a more just and inclusive society for all. I want to thank these organizations for coming forward with such tremendous project that will champion the rights of women, amplify their voices, and drive meaningful change.” - Minister of Education and Early Years and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson

"STEAM PEI is extremely pleased to be the recipient of a 2023 Grant from the Interministerial Women's Secretariat. It will enable us to continue offering confidence building Girls GET Math after-school programs in more PEI schools. This funding also allows us to launch 'Subtract the Suck', a new web-based campaign, aimed at improving the confidence and perceptions towards math while demonstrating to Islanders of all ages how math is a fun and critical part of everyday life. We would love to hear Islanders replace the phrase "I Suck at Math" with "I Rock at Math"! Check out subtractthesuck.com to see if for yourself," said CEO of STEAM PEI, Amber Jadis.

Over $243,000 is being invested through the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat (IWS) Grant to support organizations that:

provide direct services and programs for the benefit of women and girls; and/or

support projects that enhance awareness, education and social action on women’s legal, health, social and economic equality; and/or

support the capacity of women’s organizations that promote women’s equality through advocacy, research and policy development.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Interministerial Women’s Secretariat

agtremere@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

2023 IWS Grant recipients and their projects:

Actions Femmes - $25,275

This project will provide Francophone and/or Acadian women from different regions the tools they need to respond to their community’s legal, social, economic, and health-related needs.



Adventure Group - $16,200

Sowing Seeds Camp - Through this camp, students will have the opportunity to learn leadership skills, increase self-esteem and make healthy choices.

Coalition for Women in Government - $23,950

This project will prepare girls and young women to participate in politics, civil society, and taking on leading roles in their communities through a Girl’s Parliament exercise.

East Prince Women’s Information Centre - $17,900

The GETT (Girls Exploring Trades and Technology) camp - The Girls Exploring Trades and Technology camp program intends to: Introduce girls to non-traditional trades career choices in a fun-filled and supportive camp.

Justice Options - $17,300

Project focused on creating opportunities for community organizations, government agencies, and other community members with a vested interest in restorative justice to work together.

PEI Business Women’s Association - $19,145

This project provide funds to the organization for its 30th Anniversary, which presents a unique opportunity to remember and share the contributions women have made over the years to the fabric of the business landscape on PEI through a number of activities, including the creation of a living video library.

Sierra Club of PEI - $17,000

Future Ecologists Camp - This is a free program for girls and gender-minority youth ages 11-15. This camp will be full of fun and adventure, where students will get to explore the beauty and wonder of nature in Strathgartney Provincial Park and try hands-on activities with guest scientists!

STEAM PEI - $30,000

PEI Girls GET Math Program - This program aims to promote positive math messaging for Island girls and build skills through everyday activities.

Skills Canada PEI - $25,000

The goal of the Skills Future Program for Girls project is to remove barriers that would prevent young women from participating in provincial career exploration, Skills Canada Provincial Skills Competition, experiential learning, mentorship, and essential skills development.

Film PEI - $25,000

Women in Film: An Introduction project is a P.E.I. training program that qualifies graduates to participate in professional live-action productions in an entry-level position in the department of their choice. It prepares women for advanced-level involvement in the film industry through skill-testing exercises and on-the-job experience.

Women’s Network PEI - $26,730

This project will promote women and gender diverse Islanders as change makers by highlighting 40 years of community activism with a focus on advocates who are BIPOC, rural, living with a disability, and 2SLGBTQIA+