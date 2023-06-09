Senator Santarsiero Urges Eligible Constituents to Apply for Property Tax and Rent Rebates Ahead of June 30th Deadline

BUCKS COUNTY – June 9, 2023 – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) today urged all eligible constituents to apply for Property Tax and Rent Rebates through the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue ahead of the June 30th deadline.

“Each year my office assists hundreds of eligible constituents complete property tax and rent rebate applications, putting money back into the pockets of low-income residents,” said Senator Santarsiero. “As the June 30th deadline approaches, I encourage anyone who may be eligible to reach out to my office for assistance with completing an application. My staff can guide you through the process, answer any questions you may have and assist you in completing the application.”

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older; widows and widowers aged 50 and older; and people with disabilities aged 18 and older. The maximum standard rebate is $650.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded in calculating income. Rebate applications can also be filed by spouses, personal representatives, or estates on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in the claim year and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Senator Santarsiero’s office can be reached by phone at 215-497-9490 or 215-489-5000 or by email at senatorsantarsiero@pasenate.com.

Additional information about the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program and link to apply online can be found here .

###