Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Affiliation With David G. Armstrong DPM MD PhD Leading Authority on Diabetic Foot
Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapeutics to address diseases such as diabetic wounds, severe ischemic heart disease and peripheral artery disease.
David G. Armstrong, DPM, PhD, is an internationally recognized leader in the field of podiatric surgery, diabetic foot, limb preservation, and wound healing.DALLAS, TX, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. (“VT” or the “Company”) announces that David G Armstrong, DPM MD PhD will assume the role of senior academic advisor for the surgeon board. This agreement was consummated following a review of the Company’s scientific and commercial opportunities.
Armstrong is the foremost expert in diabetic limb preservation and is recognized worldwide with a huge following through his prodigious authorship and lectures on diabetic limb salvage. This affiliation will further enhance the diabetic wound program and clinical research trials being undertaken by VT, and will improve the visibility of the Company dramatically among all those in the greater biotech wound healing community.
ABOUT VENTURIS THERAPEUTICS
Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing protein drug candidates to address diseases such as severe coronary heart disease, diabetic wounds, peripheral artery disease, erectile dysfunction, stroke, and spinal disk disease. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”) in our drug candidates is FGF-1, a human protein that stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, thereby increasing the blood supply to ischemic organs and tissues.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For example, statements regarding expectations for new research, progress with clinical trials or future business initiatives are forward looking statements. Factors that might affect actual outcomes include, but are not limited to, FDA approval of VT drug candidates, market acceptance of VT products by customers, new developments in the industry, future revenues, future expenses, future margins, cash usage, and financial performance. Additionally, until VT is cash flow positive from operations, the Company is dependent upon raising capital to fund its operations and meet its obligations as they come due. There can be no assurance that VT will be able to raise the necessary capital when needed.
Amy Gordon
Venturis Thereapeutics Inc
+1 972-904-2029
email us here
Dr. David G Armstrong The 18th Malvern Diabetic Foot Conference Future of Wound Treatment