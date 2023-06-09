Submit Release
Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, June 12 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, September 6 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 9, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2023On Monday, June 12 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council and committee meetings on economic development and pedestrian safety. He will also discuss Pride Month celebrations across Montgomery County.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.    

The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).  

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. on June 12 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information. 

Release ID: 23-207
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass

