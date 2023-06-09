TransCode Therapeutics Announces Closing of $7 Million Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ) (the “Company”), an RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents), together with accompanying common stock warrants, at a public offering price of $3.50 per share (or common stock equivalent) and accompanying warrants. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) was sold in the offering together with a Series A-1 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $3.25 per share and a Series A-2 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $3.25 per share. The Series A-1 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire three years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire three years from the date of issuance. Total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, were $7 million.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing funds, for product development activities, including one or more clinical trials with TTX-MC138, its lead therapeutic candidate, including related investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies, for further research and development of our other therapeutic candidates, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-272082), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 6, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.



About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be more effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to dramatically improve clinical outcomes in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. TransCode also has three cancer-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to drive an immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the completion of the offering. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the final prospectus related to the offering described herein, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

