Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel CouncilJun08

Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel Council

The Idaho Travel Council advises Idaho Commerce on tourism policy and grant awards

BOISE, Idaho (June 8, 2023) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Crystal Nelson to the Idaho Travel Council (ITC). She will represent Region 5 (Southeastern Idaho).

As Director of Sales and Marketing for TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Pocatello, Nelson supervises the sales staff and works on strategic marketing campaigns and initiatives while building industry and community relationships. She has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, working previously as a tour guide, travel agent, hotel catering sales manager, director of sales and marketing and assistant general manager. A former military spouse, her frequent travels awakened her curiosity to discover the nature, beauty and culture of the communities where she lived and visited.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve on this appointment to represent Southeastern Idaho for the Idaho Travel Council,” said Nelson. “It will be exciting to have an influence and impact on the travel and tourism industry in this great and growing region!”

Nelson is involved in a variety of organizations including the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Visit Pocatello, Pocatello Rotary Club and the Team Depot veterans’ projects.

“Crystal brings excellent marketing and hospitality industry experience to Idaho’s tourism marketing efforts,” said Tom Kealey, Director of Idaho Commerce. “She will be a strong regional resource and a valuable addition to our Idaho Travel Council.”

The Idaho Travel Council’s primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight Governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

Click here for a full list of council members.

