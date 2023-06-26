ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH NAMES BETTER LIFE MAIDS A WINNER OF THE GREATER ST. LOUIS TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD
Better Life Maids hires the best people in the home cleaning industry. We provide industry leading wages, benefits, and flexible schedules so you have the same team for years to come.
Top Workplaces recognizes companies with outstanding cultures. Better Life Maid's purpose of making lives Better reflects this.
We are honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in St. Louis. We are committed to creating Better Lives for all of our team members. Better Wages, Better Benefits, and lived culture and values.”SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Life Maids, a house cleaning company serving the St. Louis area, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
— Matt Ricketts
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
ABOUT Better Life Maids' purpose is helping people live a Better Life.
We provide high-quality residential house cleaning services that create healthier and safer spaces.
We are a fast-growing company, and we are looking for talented people in St. Louis to help us grow.
We are a fast-growing company, and we are looking for talented people in St. Louis to help us grow.
Cleaning with Purpose: Better Life Maids Core Values