Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH NAMES BETTER LIFE MAIDS A WINNER OF THE GREATER ST. LOUIS TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

A Better Life Maids team member is welcomed into a clients home. The client high fives the team member.

Better Life Maids makes getting your home cleaned fun and hassle free.

Two Better Life Maids team members smiling in front of a Saint Louis home.

Better Life Maids hires the best people in the home cleaning industry. We provide industry leading wages, benefits, and flexible schedules so you have the same team for years to come.

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts smiling and having fun for the camera.

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts

Top Workplaces recognizes companies with outstanding cultures. Better Life Maid's purpose of making lives Better reflects this.

We are honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in St. Louis. We are committed to creating Better Lives for all of our team members. Better Wages, Better Benefits, and lived culture and values.”
— Matt Ricketts
SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Life Maids, a house cleaning company serving the St. Louis area, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT Better Life Maids' purpose is helping people live a Better Life.

We provide high-quality residential house cleaning services that create healthier and safer spaces.

We are honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in St. Louis. We are committed to creating Better Lives for all of our team members. Better Wages, Better Benefits, Flexible Schedules, and lived culture and values. These are not things you typically think of when you think of a residential cleaning service. But we believe that can and should be.

We are a fast-growing company, and we are looking for talented people in St. Louis to help us grow.

Matt Ricketts
Better Life Maids
+1 314-288-0659
matt@betterlifemaids.com

Cleaning with Purpose: Better Life Maids Core Values

You just read:

ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH NAMES BETTER LIFE MAIDS A WINNER OF THE GREATER ST. LOUIS TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more