MyFloraDNA Develop Advanced Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd) Testing Strategies for Cannabis: Sample Collection and Beyond

MyFloraDNA revolutionizes cannabis pathogen testing with advanced strategies, revealing insights into HLVd detection and introducing MFDetect™ assay.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyFloraDNA, a frontrunner in plant research, is excited to announce a milestone in the fight against Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd) in cannabis cultivation. This study, conducted in partnership with a major cannabis cultivation facility, provides advanced testing strategies and unravels crucial insights into HLVd detection.

Addressing the pressing need for reliable and robust cannabis research, this study has dissected over 600 samples from an extensive population of 5,000 cannabis plants.

Challenging the existing belief that root tissue is best for HLVd detection, our research found that leaves are the optimal tissue, irrespective of the growth stage. This discovery will simplify the sample collection process and greatly enhance efficiency in real-world scenarios.

Our proprietary plant pathogen diagnostic assay, MFDetect™, showcases its accuracy and reliability in this context. By merging the sensitivity of RT-qPCR with the efficiency of RT-LAMP, MFDetect™ stands to revolutionize pathogen detection in cannabis.

CEO and Plant Geneticist at MyFloraDNA, Angel Fernandez, emphasizes the significance of HLVd in the cannabis industry. "Our research not only pinpoints the optimal tissue for HLVd detection but also introduces MFDetect™, a game-changing diagnostic tool that can redefine pathogen detection in the cannabis industry."

Committed to supporting the cannabis industry, MyFloraDNA aims to arm professionals with practical solutions and valuable knowledge to safeguard their crops and ensure high-quality yields.

Want to delve deeper into this research and MFDetect™ technology? You can download the scientific paper here.