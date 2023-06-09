Crystalline Fructose Market Size to Hit $958.13 Million by 2028

[214+ Pages Report] The global crystalline fructose market size was valued at USD 642.37 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 958.13 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The crystalline fructose market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Crystalline Fructose Market Report 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, The global crystalline fructose market size was worth around USD 642.37 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 958.13 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.12% between 2023 and 2030.

Crystalline Fructose Market Overview:

The crystalline fructose industry refers to the global market for the production and sale of crystalline fructose. It is a sweetener derived from fructose and is a highly refined form of the same which is produced by processing fructose into a crystalline powder or granular form. The most common application of crystalline fructose includes its use as a sweetening ingredient in various food and beverage products.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/crystalline-fructose-market



The market deals with the production, distribution, and use of crystalline fructose by various industries, including bakery and confectionery, food and beverage, dairy, and others. Crystalline fructose offers several advantages over traditional sugar such as high sweetness intensity, solubility, and stability. During the forecast period, the crystalline fructose industry players can expect several growth opportunities while having to deal with certain challenges and limitations.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Crystalline Fructose market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.12% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Crystalline Fructose market size was worth around US$ 642.37 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 958.13 million by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Due to the rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners, the crystalline fructose market is anticipated to expand significantly.

Based on nature segmentation, conventional was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, business-to-business was the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7235



Market Dynamics:

Industry Growth Factors:

The global crystalline fructose market is projected to grow owing to its ability to act as a healthier alternative to traditional sugar such as table sugar. Some factors that have assisted in the increased demand in the market include high sweetness intensity and low glycemic index of crystalline fructose. This means that the compound performs exceptionally as a sweetener without the negative aspects associated with sweet products. In addition to this, the growing preference for clean-label ingredients in food & beverages could also act as a growth propeller.

In recent times, there has been a growing trend in which consumers are actively seeking or consuming items that consist of clean or natural ingredients. Crystalline fructose which is derived from corn syrup is considered a natural sweetener and hence it efficiently aligns with the changing consumer preference. Companies have managed to leverage this aspect of the compound by marketing tactics influenced by the changing sentiments in the consumer group.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the production process allowing for improved production of crystalline fructose is another segment to consider as a growth propelling factor.

Restraints:

During the forecast period, the global crystalline fructose market is expected to come across certain growth restraints such as the availability of alternative sweeteners. The market is highly competitive as it is full of multiple companies operating at both domestic and international levels.

Alternative sweeteners such as stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit extract have managed to already gain a huge lead as they have an established network and dedicated set of consumers. Moreover, the volatile price fluctuations of the compound depending on factors such as raw material availability, production costs, and market demand could also cause a loss of revenue.

Opportunities & Challenges:

The rising investments in research studies could provide growth opportunities while the regulatory scrutiny may challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/crystalline-fructose-market



Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Crystalline Fructose Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global Crystalline Fructose market include;

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Mitsubishi Corporation

Danisco A/S (a subsidiary of DuPont)

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Galam Group

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Xi'an Lishide Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Wuxi Cima Science Co. Ltd.

Crystalline Fructose Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global crystalline fructose market is segmented based on nature, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the global market segments are conventional and organic. Based on application, the global market segments are bakery & confectionery and food & beverages. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the bakery & confectionery segment where it is often used as a flavor enhancer or a sweetener in a variety of products such as cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. It is responsible for providing or contributing to the texture of the food product along with the browning of the baked items. In the confectionery segment, crystalline fructose is widely used in the production of candies, chewing gums, chocolates, and other sweet treats. In these products, the compound not only improves the sweetness but also impacts the overall look of the product. In 2022, Cadbury’s brand value weighed at USD 5.73 billion.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are business-to-customer and business-to-business. The crystalline fructose industry was led by the latter segment also known as B2B in 2022. The high segmental revenue was mainly due to the bulk production and distribution of crystalline fructose. These quantities can only be sold to food processors or manufacturers that incorporate the item in the final product. These transactions typically occur between crystalline fructose suppliers and companies in various sectors such as bakery and confectionery, food and beverage, and other industries where sweeteners are utilized. While certain companies deal in business-to-customer (B2C) transactions, the revenue in this segment is less than the counterpart. The global B2B market was valued at more than USD 7 trillion in 2022.

Browse Complete Report Here | Crystalline Fructose Market By Nature (Conventional And Organic), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery And Food & Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Business-To-Customer And Business-To-Business), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead the global crystalline fructose market due to the growing food & beverages industry in the USA and Canada. These regions are home to some of the biggest and highest revenue-generating food producers across the globe. Moreover, the general public which consumes high amounts of processed food is now demanding low-calorie healthy substitutes in the segment leading to market players investing in research & development. In addition to this, the rising health and wellness trend along with government initiatives to educate the masses about the ill effects of consuming high sugar content is expected to drive more people toward healthier substitutes such as crystalline fructose.

In Europe, the CAGR may be driven by the increasing use of crystalline fructose in baked goods such as cakes and cookies along with confectionery items. Europe is known for its baked-food product-influenced diet culture and tourists from across the globe travel to these nations to enjoy local cuisine.

Recent Industry Developments:

In August 2022, Cargill, a leading company operating in the food sector, announced an investment worth USD 50 million toward building a sustainable corn syrup refinery in the Fort Dodge region Iowa

In May 2021, Coca-Cola enrolled over 1 million acres of the company’s US corn supply base in an initiative undertaken by Field to Market known as Continuous Improvement Accelerator

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/crystalline-fructose-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Crystalline Fructose industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Crystalline Fructose Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Crystalline Fructose Industry?

What segments does the Crystalline Fructose Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Crystalline Fructose Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 642.37 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 958.13 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Mitsubishi Corporation, Danisco A/S (a subsidiary of DuPont), Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Galam Group, Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Xi'an Lishide Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Wuxi Cima Science Co., Ltd., Gremount International Company Limited, Fooding Group Limited, Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd., Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical New Material Co., Ltd., Golden Time Chemical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., SSP Pvt. Ltd., The Fructose Company, Daito Chemical Co., Ltd., and Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co., Ltd. Segments Covered By Nature, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



The global crystalline fructose market is segmented as follows:

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Food & Beverages

By Distribution Channel

Business-to-Customer

Business-to-Business

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Brochure of the Global Crystalline Fructose Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/crystalline-fructose-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Nature, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Food Coating Ingredients Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-coating-ingredients-market



Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-fruits-vegetables-market



Organic Rice Protein Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-rice-protein-market



Soybean Derivatives Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/soybean-derivatives-market



Savory Ingredients Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/savory-ingredients-market



Soft Drink Concentrates Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/soft-drink-concentrates-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

