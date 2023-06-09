Bergen Logistics Unveils Strategic Expansion in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, Doubling Its Netherlands Operational Footprint

/EIN News/ -- HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a significant milestone in the global expansion of Bergen Logistics as the supply chain leader unveils a cutting-edge fulfillment center in Hertogenbosch that doubles its operational footprint in the Netherlands. This launch is a continued demonstration of Bergen's commitment to providing flexible and efficient omnichannel fulfillment capabilities.



Florian Beck, Managing Director of Bergen Logistics Europe, expressed his enthusiasm about this development, "This new facility fuels our strategic growth at a time when we are seeing greater demand for our services than ever before. The Hertogenbosch facility strengthens our European presence providing tailored solutions to meet our growing clientele's evolving needs and is a key new part of our global, omnichannel fulfillment network.”

The advanced Hertogenbosch fulfillment center features leading-edge technology and Bergen’s Cloud X Systems Omni-Channel Fulfillment Platform for warehousing, inventory management and logistics, including seamless integration with major carriers accelerating European delivery times. These enhancements streamline order handling, improve accuracy, and further enhance Bergen's ability to customer satisfaction and excellence.

Beck remarked, "Hertogenbosch’s attractiveness as a logistical hub made it a clear choice for our new facility. Our investment here will enhance our delivery reliability and speed, contributing significantly to Bergen’s reputation for exceptional customer experience.

“It’s that kind of commitment we have to excellence that leads to a flawless launch that wouldn’t have been possible without our entire team's tremendous teamwork, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” Beck added.

More than just a strategic expansion for Bergen, the new fulfillment center is a significant investment in Hertogenbosch's local economy and a reflection of the value of its workforce.

"We are thrilled to partner with the local community and as we expand our operational capacity, we look forward to integrating local talent into the Bergen family," Beck emphasized.

About Bergen Logistics

Bergen Logistics is a premier global solutions provider specializing in apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products, and home décor. With an innovative infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, Bergen offers a broad range of logistics and fulfillment services. The company's unyielding commitment to exceptional service has made it an industry leader.

For more information about Bergen Logistics and its services, please visit www.bergenlogistics.com .

