06/09/2023

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Announces Launch of New Website Resource to Support Growing Farm Businesses

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) announces the launch of a new website resource to aid new and beginning farmers looking to grow their agricultural business. The list of tools and resources, an enhanced version of the New Farmer Bucket List, was compiled through collaboration of Connecticut Department of Agriculture, UConn, Connecticut Farm Bureau Association, New CT Farmer Alliance, CT Northeast Organic Farming Association, and the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Starting any new business can be overwhelming and we recognize that while there is a lot of information and resources available, it hasn’t always been the easiest to find in a centralized place. Thanks to the work of our partners, we are now making it easier than ever before to support new and beginning farmers as they look to grow their business,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We hope that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture website can continue to be a source of information, not only for our own programs, but other organizations and industry service providers to assist producers in the future.”

Developed primarily with those looking to grow their agricultural business in mind, sections on starting a farm business, finding farmland, and growing your product include technical assistance and helpful hints to guide them. Additional sections on financing, food safety, market options, and building your network will help navigate the process of becoming a successful entity.

Established farmers are also encouraged to visit as sections on farm insurance, local and municipal regulations, soil health, taxes, registrations, and licenses include the most current contacts and forms to ensure compliance and sound business practices.

Additional elements include wellness resources and a centralized location to sign up for service provider newsletters to stay connected with industry events and happenings. CT DoAg is continuing to work with partners to increase access to resources and opportunities in the agricultural industry and encourages feedback be submitted to Cyrena.Thibodeau@ct.gov.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its

cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

